Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson still confident of John Marquis deal

Darren Ferguson remains fully convinced that John Marquis will agree terms on a new contract with Doncaster Rovers before the start of the season.

Last week it was revealed the 25-year-old striker had rejected Rovers’ offer of a what Ferguson termed a ‘fair’ deal, sparking wild speculation about his future.

But Ferguson is confident Marquis will indeed put pen to paper ahead of the coming League One campaign.

“John will be fine,” said Ferguson following last night’s 9-0 win in the opening friendly at Armthorpe Welfare.

“He wants to stay. We want him to stay. It will be done.

“In fact, I would be confident to say it will be done before the season starts.”

Marquis found the net in the comfortable outing for Rovers last night at Armthorpe and was made captain of the side that played the second half.

“He must have just decided he was captain himself,” Ferguson joked.

“Seriously, I would have no problems making John my captain.

“He’s a leader. You see his attitude tonight, it’s the same as it’s been ever since he came to the club.”

Ferguson used 20 players over the 90 minutes at Church Street with only Joe Wright and Tyler Garratt featuring in both halves.

Liam Mandeville scored a hat trick and James Coppinger a brace while Ben Whiteman, Tommy Rowe and Andy Williams also netted.