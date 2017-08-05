Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson's frustration at being held to point by Gillingham

Have your say

'Two points dropped' was the verdict of boss Darren Ferguson as Rovers began life back in League One with a goalless draw against Gillingham

Rovers dominated the game and certainly had chances to win it with Matty Blair, Liam Mandeville and Ben Whiteman in particular going close to breaking the deadlock.

Though frustrated with the solitary point, Ferguson took plenty of heart from the performance against the third tier mainstays.

"It was a game we should have won," Ferguson said.

"For the majority of it I was very pleased with the performance.

"We played some very good stuff, some very good football.

"What we had worked on all week with the shape of Gillingham, the lads did the majority of it really well.

"It's two points dropped.

"We felt it was a game we could win and certainly from the performance it was a game we should have won.

"But a lot of the stuff I wanted, they did very well."

"It wasn't a case of us not creating chances or us not playing well," he added.

"But the most important thing is always the result.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the rub of the green.

"Their goalkeeper has made three fantastic saves.

"In a game like that, you should win but you end up losing it because the opposition nick it on the counterattack.

"They had one breakaway but we defended really well."

Ferguson confirmed Andy Williams missed the game with a hamstring injury while Issam Ben Khemis has yet to receive international clearance after signing this week.

