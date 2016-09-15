Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson praises ‘intelligent’ Marquis

Striker John Marquis has taken Darren Ferguson slightly by surprise.

And not just with his goal celebrations - but also with his football brain.

The 24-year-old summer signing’s relentless work ethic has already made a big impression on Rovers fans.

He further endeared himself to his new supporters with two goals in last weekend’s 5-1 win at Morecambe and also a comedy ‘Mario Kart’ celebration for good measure.

But it is Marquis’s ‘intelligence’ which has really impressed his manager.

“He’s a lunatic!” joked Ferguson, when asked about his charismatic centre forward.

“No, he’s a good lad. I’ve said it before but he’s only young. I think people forget that because he has played a lot of games and he has been at a lot of clubs.

“I think he just needed consistency in terms of being at a club and having a base.

“We knew what we were getting in terms of work rate and work ethic, but I wasn’t aware of how intelligent he is as a footballer. He’s an intelligent player.

“He can improve obviously. But the way he plays, and the way he trains, if you’re behind that as a midfielder or defender it gives you such a platform to go and press how we want to.

“He manages to get us up the pitch because he keeps the ball very well in the last third. That’s something we’ve definitely got better at - hitting diagonal balls into our strikers.

“He’s got that character too. He’s got a bit about him, he’s a tough lad, and he’s had success at Northampton last season, so when you combine all of those things it all adds up.

“He’s been outstanding for us, and the boy should be really pleased with how he’s settled in at the club.”