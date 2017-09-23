Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson hails 'big win' at Plymouth Argyle

Have your say

Darren Ferguson declared his delight at a 'big win' for Rovers as they got back on the victory trail by beating Plymouth Arygle.

Goals from Andy Butler, John Marquis and Alfie May helped Rovers to a deserved 3-0 triumph at Home Park which ended a six match winless run in League One.

"I'm delighted with a lot that went on this afternoon," Ferguson said.

"A clean sheet, three goals, could have had more. We managed the game very well.

"We were strong mentally because after Wednesday night there was quite a few tired legs out there.

"I felt the substitutions we made gave us some fresh legs.

"I'm delighted. It's a big, big win for us."

The victory concluded a positive week for Rovers after their impressive performance in defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

And Ferguson was pleased to see Rovers deliver when it truly counted as they searched for a second league triumph.

He said: "It makes the journey a little bit easier because it's going to be a long one.

"We've been away four days now, its been a long week.

"We spoke about getting back to the bread and butter of doing our jobs in the league.

"Wednesday was a bonus but today was the big one and we've got a fantastic result."

Ferguson confirmed Matty Blair was withdrawn early in the second half due to tiredness.

He said: "He was shattered.

"He told me he had nothing left so fair play to him for being honest.

"Rodney Kongolo gave us energy and Niall Mason coming over to right back, he gives you a bit more quality in passing, no disrespect to Matty."

