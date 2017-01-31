Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson focused on outgoings on deadline day

Darren Ferguson’s job today will be one of a salesman rather than a punter as he looks to secure outgoings from Doncaster Rovers as the transfer window closes.

Rovers are almost certain not to make any further significant additions before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

But Ferguson is looking to secure loan deals for at least three players by the end of the day.

The Rovers boss hopes to send Mitchell Lund out on a month’s loan to bring him back up to match sharpness for the final few months of the season.

Full back Lund has not featured since late August after suffering kidney damage in the win over Yeovil.

“I need Mitchell to go out and get games,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I need him to spend the month of February out and hopefully play five or six games.

“I think we’ve got more than enough cover there with Matty Blair and Cedric Evina.

“I need Mitchell to be ready for the business end of the season.

“Rather than him sitting on the bench or watching our games, I’d rather him go out and play.”

Similarly, Ferguson is hoping to arrange a loan for defender Reece Fielding, who also recently recovered from injury.

High on the agenda is a departure for Cedric Evina who is no longer part of his plans.

Ferguson had preferred a permanent move away for the left back but will accept a loan for the remainder of the season.

Evina turned down a loan move to a League Two club earlier this month and interest in the 25-year-old has since waned.

Should Evina stay beyond today, Ferguson has not ruled out him having some involvement this season.

He said: “As a manager you never say no.

“You never know what might happen with injuries and things like that.

“At the moment we’re in good form.

“I think both the player and myself agreed he needed to go out and get more games.

“It’s not as if he hasn’t played this season but I feel the ones that have come in have done very well and it’s been difficult for him.”

Evina’s contract with Rovers runs until the summer of 2018.

Rovers are also expected to confirm that left back Tyler Garratt will remain on loan with Eastleigh until the end of the season.