Search

Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson decides on future of trialist Issam Ben Khemis

Issam Ben Khemis has impressed during his trial with Rovers
Issam Ben Khemis has impressed during his trial with Rovers
0
Have your say

Trialist Issam Ben Khemis will be offered a contract at Doncaster Rovers, Darren Ferguson has confirmed.

Component:1.8658196.1500465172, , ,$mergedBody