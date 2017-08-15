Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson baffled at Andy Butler criticism

Have your say

Darren Ferguson admits he was baffled by the questioning of Andy Butler’s abilities over the summer.

With Doncaster Rovers unable to add a centre half to their squad ahead of the new season, some frustrated supporters had expressed doubts over the club captain’s ability to cut it in League One.

This came despite Butler enjoying an excellent season in League Two and having played more than 300 games in the third tier.

Butler was excellent against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and afterwards, Ferguson leapt to his defence.

“I don’t know where this Andy Butler thing has come from with people all of a sudden questioning what he can do,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I think we all know what Andy Butler can do.

“Everyone knows his strengths and weaknesses.

“I think him and Joe Wright have done really, really well

“I said someone needed to step up and they both have done really well.”

Ferguson’s hunt for a defensive addition was focused on finding an experienced, no-nonsense centre half to deal with the rigours of League One.

After cooling his search, the Rovers boss instructed his defenders to take the no frills approach.

“As centre halves, both Andy and Joe need to head the ball out of the box,” Ferguson said. “That’s their jobs.

“That’s something we have spoken about - just doing the basics right as a centre half.

“It’s all right coming out from the back with the ball and we want good footballers but just do the basics right.

“If the ball goes in the box, just get it out of there.

“And they’ve both done very well at that.”

Rovers’ second round Carabao Cup tie with Hull City at the Keepmoat has been confirmed for Tuesday, August 22 with a 7.45pm kick off.

Goalkeeper Louis Jones has joined Gainsborough Trinity on a month’s loan with Reece Fielding and Tyler Walker moving to Biggleswade Town until September 10.