Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson and Marquis get awards nods

Doncaster Rovers could be on the receiving end of an awards double this week.

Darren Ferguson has been unsurprisingly nominated for the League Two manager of the month award for January after guiding Rovers to five wins from five last month.

John Marquis

And he has been joined by striker John Marquis who is in contention for the player of the month prize after scoring six goals in those five matches.

Sponsors Sky Bet wrote of Ferguson’s nomination: “January began with Donny in third place.

“Five wins out of five later and Ferguson’s men ended it on top, seven points clear.

“They did it in the style their manager demands too, scoring three goals in all but one of their victories.”

Ferguson is up against Marcus Bignot of Grimsby Town who took nine points from five games in January, Mansfield Town’s Steve Evans who oversaw a side taking 13 points from 15 available and Paul Tisdale of Exeter City who won five from five, scoring 15 and conceding two.

Challenging Marquis – who has netted 18 goals this season – for the player gong are Morecambe goalkeeper Barry Roche, Exeter forward Ollie Watkins and Mansfield midfielder Ben Whiteman, on loan from Sheffield United.

On Marquis, Sky Bet said: “Took the mobile target man role to new heights in January, pulling defenders this way and that and still scoring six goals in five games.

“Among them was a truly memorable solo effort, a jinking run and finish from the halfway line at Yeovil.”

The winners will be announced on Friday.

LEAGUE TWO MANAGER OF THE MONTH NOMINATIONS

- Marcus Bignot (Grimsby Town)

Still adapting to life in the EFL after a non-league management career, Bignot lifted Grimsby to the fringes of the play-offs with a haul of nine points from five games. Most impressive was their 3-1 win away to high-flying Carlisle.

- Steve Evans (Mansfield Town)

On course to maintain his astonishing promotion success rate just two months into the job at new club Mansfield. Has instilled the all-action, passionate football he espouses into a team which gained 13 points from five games.

- Darren Ferguson (Doncaster Rovers)

- Paul Tisdale (Exeter City)

Brimming with confidence and the trust he inspires, Tisdale’s side ripped through defences with ease in January, earning a maximum 15 points from five games with a 15-2 goal differential and soaring unstoppably into the play-off positions.

LEAGUE TWO PLAYER OF THE MONTH NOMINATIONS

- John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) - striker

- Barry Roche (Morecambe) - goalkeeper

The veteran keeper compiled a personal highlights reel of saves during January ensuring that Morecambe conceded just two goals. Superb against both Notts County and Crewe, he excelled with a miraculous double save at Carlisle.

- Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) – striker

Another outstanding month for the 21-year-old who drew markers to him to lay on goals for others instead. Managed two himself, including a superb effort at Grimsby, and set up five, including a hat-trick of assists against Colchester.

- Ben Whiteman (Mansfield Town) - midfielder

Few in League Two knew Whiteman’s name two months ago, but the gifted 20-year-old loanee ignited Mansfield’s promotion charge in January with his skill, passing ability and two unerring strikes against Crewe and Leyton Orient.