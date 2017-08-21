Doncaster Rovers: Fergie launches case for the defence | Gillesphey reports rubbished

Have your say

Darren Ferguson launched a case for the defence after his side’s 3-3 draw with Blackpool.

Rovers let the lead slip three times and conceded twice within seconds of scoring themselves.

But Ferguson praised the performance of centre backs Andy Butler and Joe Wright.

The Scot admitted he was starting to become irritated by calls for him to sign another centre half before the forthcoming transfer deadline.

And he also totally rejected claims in the north east press that Rovers are interested in signing young Newcastle United defender Macaulay Gillesphey on loan.

“I thought Butler and Wright were really solid,” said Ferguson.

“I think we’ve got to lose this ‘we need defenders in’ [attitude]. It’s becoming a little bit too much for me.

“It seems to have caught on quick and everyone keeps saying we need defenders.

“I think those two defended well.

“We’ve got Mathieu Baudry to come back, we’ve got Craig Alcock on the bench and we’ve got Jordan Houghton coming back in the middle of September.

He added: “We conceded three and everyone will be screaming ‘it’s the defence’. I thought my defence were fine.

“It wasn’t an issue with the defenders, it was what was in front of them.”

Reports on Friday suggested Rovers were interested in taking Newcastle’s Under-23 captain Gillesphey on loan.

“There’s no other players coming in apart from Houghton,” said Ferguson.

Alfie May, who came off the bench to score for the third successive game, will start against Hull City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night, Ferguson revealed.

Rodney Kongolo and Issam Ben Khemis are also likely to come into contention.