Doncaster Rovers: Energy will be key in taming Shrewsbury

Early League One pacesetters Shrewsbury Town may have taken more than a few people by surprise with their impressive start to the season but Darren Ferguson says it is easy to see how they have done it.

Shrewsbury have won seven of their first nine league matches and are the only club from the 72 in the Football League to remain unbeaten.

This comes after Paul Hurst’s side were widely tipped for relegation following their late survival bid last term.

While admitting he was surprised to see such a remarkable turnaround in such a short space of time, Ferguson says he could see it has been no fluke as he prepared Rovers for tonight’s meeting between the two clubs.

“Given the way they were last season, you think they’ve had a really good start,” Ferguson told The Star. “Obviously it’s only over the last week or so when they’ve really come to my attention because we’re playing them.

“But when you watch them you can see why they’ve done so well.

“They’re fit, have lots of energy and players in important positions are playing really well for them.

“They’ve got a good team.”

As he plots to make Rovers the first side to beat the Shrews in League One this season, Ferguson believes it will come down to whether they can handle the high energy approach of the high fliers.

“We need to match the energy levels but I like to think we’re good at that anyway,” he said.

“They’re confident and maybe that is where the energy is coming out of.

“When you play against a team with loads of belief and confidence, you know it’s going to be difficult.

“We know if we’re at it then we’ll give anyone in this league a game.

“Hopefully that is the case on Tuesday.”

Rovers have no fresh injury worries for tonight’s clash at the Keepmoat.