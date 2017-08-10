Doncaster Rovers: Easy does it with Rodney Kongolo - Ferguson

Rodney Kongolo may have to be content with a place on the bench at Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

That is because boss Darren Ferguson is keen to ease the Manchester City youngster in gently to the rigours of the EFL.

Kongolo, 19, scored on his first start for Rovers in Tuesday night’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win at Bradford City but came off with cramp during the closing stages.

The all-action midfielder will be fit to retain his place at Ewood Park but Ferguson says it is important to manage the teenager’s workload as he cuts his teeth in men’s football.

“You’ve got to remember it’s his first game at this level. I thought he did fine,” said Ferguson.

“He’ll break the lines with his running, we just need to work with him because I think he runs too much at times when we’ve got the ball.

“But when the opposition have got it he properly gets after people and that’s something we really liked about him.

“The goal was a bonus because he runs off the back of people. He’s delighted and we’re delighted for him. I think he’ll be a good signing for us.

“Like I said before I don’t want to put too much pressure on him because he’s got to get used to playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday. That’ll be difficult for him.

“So definitely on Saturday at Blackburn I’ve got to consider whether we actually start him.”