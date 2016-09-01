Doncaster Rovers’ defensive injury curse strikes again

Mitchell Lund is the latest Doncaster Rovers defender to be struck down by the club’s extraordinary injury curse.

The 20-year-old will be out for two months with a kidney problem, manager Darren Ferguson confirmed this week.

Lund, who had to be removed during the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 win against Yeovil Town, joins fellow defenders Craig Alcock, Mathieu Baudry, Niall Mason, Tyler Garratt, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Luke McCullough on the sidelines.

Former Leeds United and Rotherham United defender Frazer Richardson, 33, joined the club on a short term deal this week and is in line to go straight into the side at Crewe this weekend.

“With Mitchell being out for so long there was no way I could do anything else [but bring a defender in],” said Ferguson.

“I wanted it to be someone on a short-term deal that could possibly be longer, so it suited Frazer and it suited us. We’ll see how it goes.”

Rovers notched a fourth straight win at Mansfield in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

“It just keeps the momentum going,” said Ferguson. “It’s a fantastic thing, that habit of winning. It can become a habit. You saw last year the opposite where it became a habit of losing.”