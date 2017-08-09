Doncaster Rovers dedicate win over Bradford to late president Dick Watson

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers’ thrilling Carabao Cup triumph over Bradford City was a fitting tribute to late club president Dick Watson, Darren Ferguson said.

Ferguson dedicated the 3-2 to Mr Watson, whose funeral took place earlier in the day.

“What we said, is we definitely dedicate this win to Dick,” Ferguson told The Star.

“It’s only right that we do that for Dick and his family on such a hard day.

“Hopefully it puts a smile on their face.

“We were there today and there were so many people in the church.

“It was a very good day, His children spoke, Andy and Sarah, and they spoke very well.

“Terry Bramall spoke very well.

“It was really fitting for him.”

Rovers were twice pegged back by League One rivals Bradford before Ben Whiteman scored his first goal for the club to secure a late win.

Alfie May got the scoring underway while Rodney Kongolo netted on his full Rovers debut.

Ferguson added: “It was a proper cup tie, as I expected it to be. Both teams went out to win it.

“I was delighted with our lads. I thought it was a good performance.

“We created lots of chances, scored three on the night and could have scored a lot more.

“Any cup tie you play you want to get through and that’s what we’ve done.”