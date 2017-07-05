Doncaster Rovers: Deal could be struck to release injured keeper from contract

Doncaster Rovers will consider striking a deal with injury-hit goalkeeper Ross Etheridge to get him off the club’s books.

A training ground incident saw Etheridge suffer a broken ankle which will require surgery, ruling him out for four months.

The 22-year-old was made available for transfer by Rovers boss Darren Ferguson at the end of last season, following a disappointing first campaign at the Keepmoat.

While he will be unable to secure a move away before the transfer window closes at the end of August, Rovers may opt to negotiate terms for his release so he can join another club once fit.

“We may look to do a deal with Ross,” Ferguson told The Star.

“He’d be in the situation then where he couldn’t go to a new club until January.

“You’re talking about seven months which is not ideal for the boy.

“I’ve got to have a conversation to see whether we do anything with him so he’s available in October to go somewhere.

“We’ll wait and see on that.”

Etheridge managed only eight appearances for Rovers last season and had spells on loan with Alfreton Town and Lincoln City as he fell down the pecking order to Ian Lawlor and Marko Marosi.

The former Accrington Stanley keeper is not the only player in the treatment room with Alex Kiwomya and Luke McCullough both recovering from injuries.

“Alex has had a problem with his calf,” Ferguson said. “I think it’s a combination of the long running and the hard grounds.

“He’s not done as much training as the rest of the lads and he’ll probably miss most of the rest of the week but we’re hopeful by next week he’s back at it.

“Luke has just got a little problem with his knee from when he went away with Northern Ireland.

“He’s just had to get that opened up but it’s fine. He just needed a bit of rest and a clean up really.

“He’s scheduled to be back training next week and we could really do with him back because he’s missed enough time as it is.”