Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson ‘too good for League Two’ - Mathieu Baudry

Mathieu Baudry says the coaching and guidance provided by manager Darren Ferguson is ‘too good for League Two’.

After an injury-hit start to life at Doncaster Rovers, Baudry will be aiming to continue his growing influence on the team over a busy festive period.

Brought in by Ferguson as a ball-playing centre back, the 28-year-old is a key cog in the way the Scot likes his team to play out from the back.

And the Frenchman is full of admiration for his boss and the clarity he provides on the training ground.

“I learn every day, even when I was injured,” said Baudry.

“I am full of admiration for the manager.

“At this level it is the first time I have heard a manager who knows so much about football - it is just too good for this level.

“The gaffer was a big part of me coming here. I nearly had the chance to work with him before and knew about him.

“When I met him and he talked me through the project, what he wanted to do, he really sold me on the club.

“He gives you so many tools to play with. When you find a problem on the pitch he helps you find a solution.

“Everyone knows what they have to do.”

Rovers make the trip to struggling Notts County on Boxing Day seven points clear of fourth-placed Portsmouth - but you won’t catch Baudry studying league tables.

He said: “I just want to get promoted. I have missed a lot of games and want to bring something different to the team. I want to play a big part.

“Everyone is different, I don’t look at the table too much because I know at the end of the season if you’ve kept getting the points you get promoted.

“We just focus on what we’re doing and picking up points.

“There’s no point looking around you every week, if you keep winning games you’ll get promoted.”