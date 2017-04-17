Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson’s dismay after giving players time off

He may have granted his players an extra day off after securing promotion but the Doncaster Rovers squad can expect no such courtesy from boss Darren Ferguson if they return with another disappointing performance.

Ferguson gave his players a break from Saturday to Wednesday after they beat Mansfield Town to win promotion.

Their performance in the first half at Colchester United on Friday drew the ire of the Rovers boss

“If I’m going to give them a wee couple of days off, they can’t be putting in performances like that,” Ferguson said.

“And they can’t be letting the fans down like they did in the first half.

“It’s never happened this season that I’ve said that.

“I don’t mean let them down but the players know they’re better than that.

“There was no quality about it.”

Explaining his decision to give players extra time off, Ferguson confessed it was as much due to training logistics as it was him rewarding their efforts.

“It was an awkward one,” he said. “If we ‘d have played on Saturday I wouldn’t have given them as many days off, which sounds strange because it was an extra day.

“The difference was, because we were playing on a Friday, I thought I’d give them a day off because if I brought them in Tuesday, it would be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and a game on the Friday, which I don’t like.

“That was the main reason why they got Tuesday off.

“They got a bit lucky with it, didn’t they!

“That was the only reason why. It might be the right time to freshen them up.

“They’ve had a long season the boys and it will probably be the last long break they get, unless they win the league really quickly.”

Rovers continue their quest for the title this afternoon as they host play-off chasing Blackpool at the Keepmoat.

The visitors currently sit two points outside the top six and Ferguson admits he expected them to be pushing for automatic promotion this season.

“They’re a very good team, they’ve got a good manager and I’m surprised they are where they are,” he said. “I thought they’d be closer to us.

“They beat us 4-2 at their place and then on penalties here in the Checkatrade Trophy.

“There is plenty of motivation for this game.

“I think that that is a great thing.

“We just want to make sure we don’t get beat again at home.

“But they’re very tough.”