Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson's delight at manner of win over Blackburn Rovers

Darren Ferguson hailed 'mature' Doncaster Rovers following their excellent 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers.

Second half goals from John Marquis, James Coppinger and Alfie May saw Rovers streak away from their hosts, who are hot favourites for promotion to the Championship. Dominic Samuel pulled a late goal back for Blackburn.

Ferguson was delighted with the manner of Rovers' performance, which saw them come out on top in a tactical battle of wits against one of the leading sides in the division.

"When you look at the fixtures, you think your first away game is Blackburn and it's their first home game too," Ferguson said.

"And I've got no doubt in my mind that Blackburn will be right up there. No doubt at all because their quality will come through.

"But they came up against a team today that they knew could cause them problems.

"Especially once the first goal went in and we started to hit them on the counterattack.

"I thought we deserved the victory, we really did.

"Our performance was a mature one and it was a solid one.

"Our distances and our discipline both on and off the ball were very, very good today.

"We felt it was a game where we would have time on the ball, especially the centre halves.

"It was quite a tactical affair but once the first goal we were really clinical.

"I was delighted all the way through the game."

