Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson's Deadline Day update

Darren Ferguson has conceded it is unlikely that Cedric Evina will leave Doncaster Rovers on transfer deadline day.

The Rovers boss had hoped to move the out-of-favour full back out before tonight's 11pm deadline, at least on loan for the remainder of the season.

But interest in Evina has been cold since he turned down a loan move to a League Two club earlier this month.

And Ferguson says he is set to remain a Rovers player beyond the January window.

"It was just Evina to go out but it doesn't look like it'll happen," Ferguson said.

"The boy himself wants to go out and play games.

"But nothing has materialised.

"His agent has not been that keen in terms of pushing it.

"The boy is happy to stay and I can't do anything about that."

Ferguson says deals have been agreed to send out defenders Mitchell Lund and Reece Fielding on month-long loan deals.

Both youngsters have recently returned from long-term injury absences and Ferguson is keen for them to get game time.

Deals for the pair are unlikely to be announced on deadline with both set to join non-league clubs.

Ferguson said: "Lund and Fielding were two I wanted to get out to get games so I'm pleased to get that sorted."

Extensions to loan deals for Tyler Garratt and Joe Pugh, at Eastleigh and Frickley Athletic respectively, have also been agreed.

Ferguson reiterated he is not looking to add any further players before the window closes, content with the work he did earlier in the month.

He said: "We did well in January, we did our business early and it was done.

"I've been absolutely delighted and I'm really pleased to get Mitchell and Reece sorted as well for games.

"It's been a good month.

"A great one on the pitch but a good one off it as well.

"We're going so well, I've been delighted with the squad.

"Riccardo Calder went and Conor Grant came in. Marko Marosi got injured and Ian Lawlor came in and Alfie May is one we want to develop.

"It's been good business."

Rovers did complete business on deadline day with one-year contract extensions agreed with Andy Butler and James Coppinger.

Both will remain with the club until the summer of 2018.

And Ferguson said the deals are well-deserved.

He said: "They've been massive to how we've done and I think as a club it's absolutely the correct decision they get an extension."

