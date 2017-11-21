Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson on future of Ben Whiteman loan deal

Darren Ferguson insists he is confident Ben Whiteman will remain at Doncaster Rovers beyond January despite Paul Coutts’ season-ending injury at Sheffield United.

Midfielder Coutts broke his leg during the Blades’ win at Burton Albion on Friday night.

And since, there have been fears United would retain Whiteman when his initial loan spell at the Keepmoat ends in January, despite previous assurances the deal would be extended.

But Ferguson believes Coutts’ injury will not have any implications for Whiteman’s future.

“I think their take on it is whatever is best for the boy,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I think they’ve realised or they feel that the best thing for him is a full season out on loan.

“There’s a big difference between League One and the Championship.

“Ben is still a young lad and he’s not played that much football.

“He’s had his loan last season at Mansfield where he did well and he’s been excellent for us.

“I don’t think the situation will change but they’ll let us know if it does.”

Coutts is a player Ferguson knows well, having signed him during his time as Peterborough boss.

And he says he feels plenty of sympathy for the 29-year-old, who has been a major player in the Blades’ excellent season so far.

“I know Couttsy well, I took him to Peterborough from Scotland,” he said.

“I’ll be getting in touch with him because it’s a bad injury for the boy.

“He’s been playing very, very well for Chris. He’s been a key player for them.”

As for Whiteman, Ferguson says the midfielder will be in his thoughts for tonight’s trip to Wigan Athletic, having not started since the defeat to Walsall three weeks ago.

“The two in there [Rodney Kongolo and Jordan Houghton] are doing well but Ben’s not far away,” Ferguson said. “With the amount of football he’s played, he maybe could do with a wee break in this part of the season.”