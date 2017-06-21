Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson hopeful of Andy Williams departure this week

Darren Ferguson is hopeful Andy Williams will secure a move to a new club before Doncaster Rovers return for pre-season training next week.

And the striker may not be the only member of the transfer-listed group to depart this week.

Ferguson is keen to move the listed quintet on as soon as possible in order to free up his budget for further signings after bringing in four players so far.

And he says Williams is the most likely to leave the club in the coming days.

“There’s been a little bit of interest so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I’m hopeful that this week one or two will go.

“I think there’s already been talks gone on with one or two of them – Andy Williams in particular.

“We’re pretty hopeful something maybe agreed in the next week, especially with Andy.”

Along with Williams, Harry Middleton, Mitchell Lund, Cedric Evina and Ross Etheridge have also been transfer-listed.

Ferguson is keen to have his ideal squad size as early as possible in pre-season and believes Rovers currently have too many players on their books as he looks to add further new faces.

As a result, he does not plan to have any triallists present at Cantley Park next week.

“There’s one or two possibilities who may want to do pre-season,” he said. “But the first week I won;t be doing anything because I’ve got to make sure I’ve got the right numbers.

“At the moment I’ve probably got too many numbers.

“I’ve got to be careful of that.

“Possibly when we get back from Scotland, I’ll look at it again.

“I’m hopeful we’ll have a much luckier pre-season in terms of injuries.”

n Rovers have been allocated 500 tickets for the final pre-season friendly of the summer when they travel to Chesterfield.

Tickets are now on sale priced at £10 for adults, £5 for seniors and 17-20-year-olds and £3 for under 16s.