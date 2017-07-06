Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson gives status update on forward hunt

Darren Ferguson is no longer looking to add another striker to his Doncaster Rovers squad this summer.

Ferguson made a surprising u-turn last week when he took Andy Williams off the transfer list and backed him to play an important role for Rovers in the coming League One season.

And he revealed Williams staying has filled the striker vacancy he had identified at the start of the summer.

“I’ve got five forwards now and I’m happy with that,” Ferguson told The Star.

“John Marquis, Andy Williams, Liam Mandeville, Alfie May, and Alex Kiwomya and I’ve got Will Longbottom who could play up there as well.

“That area is covered.

“The areas we’re looking at now is midfield and perhaps another centre half, we’ll wait and see.”

Ferguson revealed he had identified two or three potential targets to replace Williams at Rovers this summer.

But once it became clear the targets would not be switching to Rovers, the manager decided retaining the 30-year-old was the best option.

He said: “When I looked at the situation at the end of the season, I had one or two targets lined up.

“One I had to wait for was a loan and there were one or two others. We tried to discuss them but we found out they weren’t going to happen.

“I certainly never had a list of six or seven players to replace Willo. It was something slightly different

“So when it got down to the start of pre-season and I was aware that targets we were interested in weren’t going to happen, I thought Willo was the best fit to stay.

“He gives us that physicality if anything happens to John Marquis and he’s scored goals in the division. I’ve no issues with it at all.

“I think it was down to the determination of the lad to stay and fight for his place.

“I respect that and appreciate it.

“Yes he did speak to another club but he certainly didn’t want to move and he made that clear. I could see that in his eyes.

“When those two things combined it made sense to keep him.”