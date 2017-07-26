Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson excited by Sheffield Wednesday test

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers will have to be at their best tonight if they are to impress against Championship big hitters Sheffield Wednesday.

That is the verdict of boss Darren Ferguson who has called on his squad to at least match their performances in the impressive draw with another second tier side, Derby County, last week.

“It’ll be a really good game and we’ll have to make sure we’re good defensively and attacking wise – similar to Derby,” Ferguson said.

“It’s a game we’re really looking forward to.

“Wednesday have got a big squad. You look at the attacking players they’ve got.

“The manager is a nice man, he’s done a great job there and they’ll obviously be looking to go the next step, that bit further forward and get in the Premier League.

“They’ll bring a good crowd. Hopefully it’ll be a good crowd and our own fans turn up.”

Ferguson is keen to treat tonight’s game at the Keepmoat as much like a typical league game as possible and hand most of his side a full 90 minutes.

“It’ll be the young kids on the bench,” he said.

“As many players as possible will get 90 minutes, touch wood.

“The rest of the squad will train on Wednesday afternoon and we’ll swap it all over for Saturday at Chesterfield.”

Kick off is at 7.30pm.