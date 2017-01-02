Doncaster Rovers: Conor Grant returns on loan from Everton

Conor Grant has made a sensational return to Doncaster Rovers on loan from Everton for the rest of the season.

Grant went straight into the squad to face Stevenage on Monday.

The midfielder made a major impression during a four-and-a-half month spell last season and while Rovers were keen on another loan move for the 21-year-old, boss Darren Ferguson admitted he was out of the club's reach, particularly after signing a new deal with Everton in the summer.

A loan spell at Championship side Ipswich Town earlier this season was cut short due to limited game time.

And he is now back at Rovers, where Grant himself believes he has unfinished business.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back, it feels like I have unfinished business with Rovers after injury ended my loan spell last season and relegation.

“There were other offers, but the manager made it an easy choice for me.

"The fans took to me last time, so it was a straightforward decision really.

“The manager told me how much he wanted me, and having a manager who has confidence and believes in you makes a real difference in football.”

Grant was a popular figure with team mates and supporters alike during his first spell where he made 22 appearances, scoring three goals.

His extended family were regularly seen at matches both home and away and the Merseysider enjoyed his time at the Keepmoat.

He hopes to end his latest spell with a promotion medal.

He added: “I am a creative player, so I want to create and score goals, but I just want to help out the team in any way I can.

“So, really, my only target is to ensure we win promotion and are all celebrating by the end of the season.”

Grant's arrival is Rovers' second new addition in two days after the signing of striker Alfie May from non-league Hythe Town.

