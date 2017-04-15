Doncaster Rovers: Conor Grant prioritises title quest over transfer talks

Conor Grant insists he is ‘definitely interested’ in a permanent move to Doncaster Rovers but first wants to put his attention into winning the League Two title.

Terms were agreed between Rovers and the midfielder’s parent club Everton over a permanent switch late last year, though Grant opted for a loan move due to the drop into the fourth tier.

With promotion to League One secured, boss Darren Ferguson has said he hopes to begin talks with Grant’s representatives in the near future.

And the 21-year-old said that would be something he would welcome.

“It’s definitely something I’m interested in,” Grant told The Star, following yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Colchester United.

“But at the minute, I’m interested in winning this title.

“I want a trophy early on in my career.

“That’s the feeling I want.

“I want to win things and it would be a good way to start.”

Ferguson faces more immediate pressing personnel issues after revealing Andy Williams and James Coppinger could miss the final four games of the season through injury.

Both men missed Friday’s draw along with goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Ferguson said: “Andy Williams pulled his calf. He will be out for three weeks and could miss the rest of the season.

“James Coppinger felt his groin and could miss the rest of the season.

“Ian Lawlor had a knock against Mansfield with his chest and actually trained all week.

“He then went down for a low ball on Thursday and just felt it.

“He was in a lot of pain. He is in a lot of pain.”