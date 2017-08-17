Doncaster Rovers close to completing loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton

Doncaster Rovers are close to completing a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton.

The 21-year-old will return to action tomorrow following his cruciate knee ligament injury.

He is pencilled in to play 30 minutes for Chelsea U23s against Derby County.

And an agreement is now in place for him to return to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Speaking ahead of his side’s home clash with Blackpool, Darren Ferguson revealed a loan deal has been agreed with Chelsea, subject to paperwork.

“It’s looking good. I think it’s just a case of paperwork to be done and that’s it, we’ll get him on loan,” said Ferguson.

“It’ll be until January but only because we need to see how he comes through the injury thing.

“He’ll be back with us after he’s played four or five games for Chelsea’s under-23s.

“I think the big thing for Jordan, Chelsea and ourselves is that he wants to come back so much,” he added.

“That’s a big tick in the box for us as a football club and Chelsea are delighted he’s coming back here.

“They need him to get games, competitive games, and we feel that he can add to the squad we’ve already got. So we’re delighted, we just need to get the paperwork done.”

Houghton was an ever-present in League Two for Rovers last season prior to getting injured against Luton Town in February.

“He was a big, big player for us last season and towards the end of the season he was missed,” said Ferguson.

“Numbers-wise in midfield I’m covered now.

“I’ve got McCullough who hopefully comes back full tilt but he’s had a few injuries with that knee now so we’ve got to give him as much time as possible.

“Whiteman has only signed until January so we have to consider that he may not be here then.

“So I need Houghton back in the squad for all those different reasons.

“With the quality he brings, it’s a no-brainer. If we’ve got the chance of doing it, we’ve got to do it.”