Doncaster Rovers close in on Premier League midfielder

Darren Ferguson insists the potential Premier League loanee will be worth the effort and wait if Rovers can secure him this week.

Ferguson has been tracking the young midfielder all summer and hopes to secure the signing before this weekend’s season opener against Gillingham at the Keepmoat.

“We’re almost there with it,” Ferguson told The Star.

“It’s been a long wait and I’ve to be patient and work very hard on it but we’re close to the decision.

“We’re hopeful of getting it done before the weekend.

“That’s where we’re at with that, I can’t really comment any more on it.”

Ferguson has kept his cards close to his chest on the top flight midfielder, only revealing he was part of the England squad which reached the final of the European U19 Championship last month.

Following his international duty, the player in question went on holiday which resulted in a further wait for those clubs hoping to bring him in on loan.

Ferguson offered a few more vague details on the player. He said: “He’s a good physical size with good physicality.

“He can play in several different positions. I don’t want to give too much away.”

Rovers are set to announce the signing of trialist Issam Ben Khemis either today or tomorrow.

The French-born Tunisian midfielder yesterday completed his medical and has agreed terms.

Ferguson said: “All the paperwork is done, subject to the medical, so hopefully we’ll get that signed off today.”

Alfie May will be available for selection for Rovers this weekend despite his red card in the friendly with Chesterfield.

It was ruled that May would miss one game and Monday night’s reserve team friendly at Gainsborough Trinity counted.

Ferguson said: “He missed the one friendly on Monday, which he was going to play in, so he’s available for Saturday.

“He won’t miss any league games. Obviously he’s got a bit lucky with that but we’re pleased with it.”