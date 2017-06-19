Doncaster Rovers: Chelsea comparison was music to ears of Alex Kiwomya

Doncaster Rovers have the same footballing philosophy as Premier League champions Chelsea.

That is the verdict of midfielder Jordan Houghton who spent much of the season on loan at the Keepmoat from Antonio Conte’s side.

And that was exactly the endorsement Alex Kiwomya needed as he considered whether to join Rovers on a permanent deal last week.

The Sheffield-born forward left Stamford Bridge to sign a three-year deal with Rovers on Friday.

And he says he consulted with his teammate, Houghton, before making his decision.

“Jordan said the way they play is kind of like the way Chelsea play,” Kiwomya said.

“The team is a team, not just individuals, even though you’ve got individual players who shine. Jordan definitely helped my decision.I spoke to him and he said he’d love to come back. Unfortunately, he had the injury which set him back.

“Darren Ferguson (Rovers boss) has spoken highly of Jordan and that is all I can do as well. He’s a really nice guy.

“So he definitely helped me. He said the gaffer gets you and works with you one on one, which is just what I need for my development.”

Though Kiwomya may one day reunite with Houghton at the Keepmoat, the 21-year-old admits he does not personally know any of his new Rovers teammates. But he plans on making a beeline for James Coppinger when the players arrive for pre-season training next Monday.

“I know he beat me for the Player of the Month one month so I’ll have a word with him,” he said. “I don’t really know any of the lads but I’m looking forward to meeting them.”