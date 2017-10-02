Doncaster Rovers: Changes will have to come, says manager Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson says he will be forced to change personnel if Doncaster Rovers continue to make the same costly mistakes.

Defensive lapses saw Rovers slip to a 2-0 defeat at Bradford City on Saturday with a lack of killer touch saw them fail to make good pressure count.

Ferguson was frustrated to be discussing the same issues which have affected his side over the last month.

“We know what’s costing us,” he told The Star.

“If we continue not winning games through the reasons that we’ve seen, personnel has to change.

“Personnel has to change.

“I’ve got Baudry coming back, McCullough coming back, Beestin coming back.

“At the moment perhaps there are one or two areas where I’m short of in terms of not being able to change.

“But then again there are some players playing very well for us.

“I’m glad to see the back of September. I think we all are.”

First half goals from Charlie Wyke and Nathaniel Knight-Percival left Rovers with a mountain to climb after the break.

They have now won just twice in 11 league matches so far this term – a record Ferguson admits is no where near good enough.

Ferguson said: “We’ve got to provide the club with enough wins and we’re not doing that at the moment.

“We could do with a break, when the ball is bobbling around the box and just not breaking for us, but we can’t use that as an excuse.

“We’re not unlucky. Bradford had a gameplan that would have been as it always is. Their setpieces are strong, we worked on that but one of our players has lost his man.

“A lot of the stuff we did was very good but the end product was not there.

“We keep saying the same things.

“We have got to make sure we keep the belief because it’d be doubly difficult if that were to go.

“But I definitely see a team that his still got belief. There’s no doubt about that.

“I was pleased that we kept in the game in the second half and kept attacking. I think that was important, for me, for the fans to see.

“We have to start getting results. That’s never going to change in football.

“I see performances but we’ve lost again through basically again, players not doing what they’re told to do.”