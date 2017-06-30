Doncaster Rovers: Cedric Evina joins Crawley Town on season-long loan deal

Out of favour left back Cedric Evina has joined League Two side Crawley Town on a season-long loan deal.

The move effectively brings the 25-year-old’s Doncaster Rovers career to an end, with his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium due to expire next summer.

Evina was transfer-listed at the end of last season after a dip in form and boss Darren Ferguson would have preferred to have moved him on permanently.

But with Evina surplus to requirements at Rovers, following the arrival of Danny Andrew from Grimsby Town, Ferguson has given new Crawley boss Harry Kewell the green light for a season-long loan.

The former Arsenal, Oldham Athletic and Charlton Athletic defender initially impressed Ferguson and became the first player to be awarded a new contract by the Scot when he penned a new two-and-a-half year deal in December 2015.

However, he has since struggled for consistency and failed to hold down a regular starting berth.

Evina told Crawley’s official website: “I give my all every game and I like to think I’m quite fast too – but I’m keen to let my actions on the pitch do the talking.”