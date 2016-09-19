Doncaster Rovers can do better says boss Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson was pleased with the result but disappointed with the performance against Newport County.

A 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from James Coppinger and Andy Williams, sent Rovers up to second in League Two with 16 points from their opening eight games.

Ferguson said: “I’m delighted with the win. It was a very good win, a clean sheet, and another three points, which is important going into three really tough games now.

“I was most pleased with the result.

“Performance-wise the players know that we set certain standards and we didn’t get anywhere near the level we can.

“Even when it was 2-0 I never felt comfortable.

“But we saw it out, it’s a clean sheet and another three points.”

He added: “We never really got going I felt. We never really had any rhythm or fluency but we won and that’s the main thing.

“I always feel we’ll create chances but I just didn’t think we did the basics well enough.

“When we kept it simple and played through them with one and two-touch football we did create quite a few chances, but we didn’t do it enough.

“I thought it was a sloppy performance. But the players know exactly where I’m coming from, and the most important thing is to win.

“We pride ourselves on certain things and we want to improve every game. It was hard to improve on last weekend because that was an excellent performance.

“But the players know themselves we’ll need to be better next week against a good Luton team.”

Mathieu Baudry featured on the bench and will play some part in a friendly against Notts County tomorrow.