Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson on transfer latest, Andy Williams potential exit and Jamie Proctor link

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson is currently ‘taking stock’ on the transfer front.

Rovers have signed Niall Mason, Danny Andrew and Alex Kiwomya so far this summer, while also adding young Sheffield United midfielder Ben Whiteman on loan.

Transfer-listed striker Andy Williams remains in talks with a club about a move away, while Ferguson is in contact with Chelsea about a loan return for Jordan Houghton.

“We’ve made enquiries in terms of players coming in,” Ferguson said on Tuesday.

“We’ve had a little bit of interest [in the transfer-listed players], Andy Williams being the main one, which I thought might be the case.

“There’s a little bit of interest in Harry Middleton but nothing concrete.

“There’s a little bit of interest in Cedric Evina. In fact Evina’s probably accelerated a bit and that might happen first actually.

“We’re wheeling and dealing as best we can really.”

He added: “I’m happy with what we’ve got in so far.

“We’re waiting on whether Andy Williams is here or not. He’s in talks with a club.

“But I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again it won’t be the end of the world if he ends up staying.

“There’s a chance that one of our targets is not going to happen.

“Unless I get better than what I’ve got it might be a case of Willo staying.

“But there’s also the fact that if he does go it does release quite a lot of money.

“So I’m waiting on that, waiting on one or two other things we’ve got in the pipeline, one or two players I’ve spoken to. We’ll wait and see.

“I’m hopeful one or two maybe go out soon and we’ll start moving again.

“Like I said earlier, I might have to look at getting one or two more experienced ones that have been there and done it a little bit more because the four I’ve brought in are relatively young.”

Ferguson, meanwhile, admitted that Bolton striker Jamie Proctor was on his list of potential targets but said the club’s interest “never got any further than that”.

The 25-year-old is close to sealing a move to Rotherham United.

“I like Jamie and he was a kid when I was at Preston but that one’s not going to happen,” said Ferguson.

“We had a list of ones that we felt that we may need in terms of what we were looking for and Jamie was on that.

“But it never got any further than that because of what Bolton wanted and everything else.

“It had to fit into the budget and all the rest of it.

“The four I brought in before him means I can just have a look at things now and take stock a little bit more.”