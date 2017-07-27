Doncaster Rovers: Boss Darren Ferguson demands more from his side after Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Darren Ferguson reasserted his reputation as a tough taskmaster as he demanded more from his Doncaster Rovers side despite an impressive performance against Sheffield Wednesday.

Rovers lost their unbeaten pre-season record to the Championship outfit, suffering a 2-1 defeat but producing an excellent showing for the majority of the competitive encounter.

Ferguson however spoke of his disappointment in his side’s performance over the first half hour and says he expects better from his side.

“For an hour we were better but for the first half hour we weren’t very good I didn’t think,” he said.

“When you play against an opposition the quality of Sheffield Wednesday, their movement caused us all sorts of problems.

“When we got the ball we didn’t look after it well enough. If you keep giving it back to a team of that quality, it can be a long night.

“We found that difficult and we gave away two very poor goals with very poor defending.

“But certainly for the last 55 minutes we managed the game a lot better and there were some good performances.

“I’ve been pleased with them in the main and I was again, apart from the first 30 minutes when we showed them too much respect.”

Liam Mandeville cancelled out Sam Winnall’s opener for Wednesday but Gary Hooper put the Owls back in front after the break.

Ferguson confirmed he hopes to agree a deal with trialist Issam Ben Khemis - who came off the bench as a second half substitute last night - before the end of the week.