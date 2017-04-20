Doncaster Rovers boosted by several returnees for Wycombe trip

There is a sense that the cavalry has been called for as Doncaster Rovers seek to claim the League Two crown.

Disruption throughout the spine of the team since Rovers sealed promotion against Mansfield Town coincided with a return of one point from six over the Easter weekend - allowing second-placed Plymouth Argyle to narrow the gap at the top to just three points.

But the Rovers team bus will depart for Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow bolstered by several key men.

And the message from boss Darren Ferguson is clear - ‘let’s get this title in the bag’.

Talisman James Coppinger, who it was feared would miss the rest of the season with an ankle problem, is set to return to the squad and could replace suspended midfielder Matty Blair.

Dependable centre back Andy Butler and in-form holding midfielder Luke McCullough are poised to return after missing Monday’s 1-0 home defeat to Blackpool.

Ferguson is considering delaying an Achilles operation for influential French defender Mathieu Baudry, initially booked for tomorrow, to allow the cultured centre half to feature at Adams Park.

First choice goalkeeper Ian Lawlor could be back after recovering from a chest problem.

And young forward Liam Mandeville is also in contention to feature for the first time since early February after successfully returning to training this week.

Wycombe themselves have plenty to play for this weekend, currently sat in 13th place but just two points adrift of the play-off positions.

Plymouth, meanwhile, travel to tenth-placed Colchester United.

At his pre-match press conference today Ferguson said: “It’s going to be a very difficult game, they’re pushing for the play-offs, but we know we can go there and win the game.

“That’s the most important thing and that’s all we’re concentrating on.

“If we win and Plymouth lose then the title’s over. But we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves.

“I’m not bothered what Plymouth do. It’ll only affect us if we drop points.

“It’s in our hands with three games to go.”

Andy Williams is still out with a calf problem.