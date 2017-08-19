Doncaster Rovers: Blackburn display can be blueprint for success at home AND away - Ferguson

Doncaster Rovers produced a perfect away performance at Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

But Darren Ferguson says the excellent counter-attacking display can also be a blueprint for playing at home this season.

Rovers were organsied at the back and ruthless in attack at Ewood Park, breaking quickly on the hosts particularly during the second half.

Today the boot could be on the other foot at the Keepmoat Stadium against a Blackpool outfit not short on pace.

But Ferguson says his team will look to replicate the best bits of the performance at Blackburn on home soil.

“More or less it stays the same,” said Ferguson, asked whether tactics differ at home and away.

“It’s something we spoke about [on Thursday]. We want to get after teams but we have to make sure we do it as a collective group.

“That’s one thing we did really well at Blackburn.

“We certainly won’t be going too far away from that performance in terms of what we need to do.

“We have to accept that, even here, teams are going to have the ball for periods of time and at that point you’ve got to be aware that as long as they’re in front of you, there’s never really going to be too much of a problem.

“I think the players have taken that board. I think they enjoyed the way it went last weekend, and they got their rewards.

“I don’t think the approach at home is too much different,” he added.

“It’s important we stay patient at home and I think we did that to a degree against Gillingham. We don’t have to win the game in the first five minutes.

“This league’s different, you’re playing against good teams.

“People may look at Blackpool and think that’s a sure win but I don’t agree. People thought Blackburn should beat us.

“It’s a tough league. We have to respect that and the fact it is a big step up from last season.

“Last season I felt at times we could just outscore teams but I think this season we’ve got to be a little bit more savvy and tactical.”