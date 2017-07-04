Doncaster Rovers: Ben Whiteman ‘in good hands’ at Keepmoat according to Sheffield United boss

Loan midfielder Ben Whiteman will be in good hands during his time at Doncaster Rovers.

That is the verdict of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder who has entrusted Rovers boss Darren Ferguson with the continued development of the 20-year-old.

Whiteman has joined Rovers on a six-month loan deal with a view to a season-long agreement, presenting him the opportunity for League One experience after spending six months with Mansfield Town last term.

And Wilder believes it is the ideal next step for the midfielder, who is rated highly at Bramall Lane.

“Darren made an early play for Ben at the end of the season,” Wilder told The Star.

“Ben did great at Mansfield and it’s the natural step forward.

“Hopefully he can get in their team. First and foremost, he’s got to get in because they’ve got a really good side.

“They did great last season, they play really good football and Darren is an excellent manager.

“So we’re putting him in good hands.

“But there are no guarantees. He’s got to go and earn the right to play.

“We’re looking forward to him getting invaluable experience.”

Whiteman remains firmly in Wilder’s plans for the future at the Blades.

Keen to check on his development, Whiteman will return to Bramall Lane in January for a period of assessment before potentially returning to Rovers for the second half of the campaign.

The midfielder scored seven goals in 23 appearances for Mansfield last season after joining on loan in January.

Ferguson had enquired about taking Whiteman on loan last term but opted instead to sign Conor Grant.