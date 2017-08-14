Doncaster Rovers: Believe now you’ve beaten League One’s best

Have your say

Darren Ferguson says his Doncaster Rovers cannot fail to believe in themselves after beating what he considers League One’s best outfit.

Darren Ferguson says his Doncaster Rovers cannot fail to believe in themselves after beating what he considers League One’s best outfit.

Rovers triumphed 3-1 at star-packed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday after a highly impressive performance at Ewood Park, continuing their excellent start to the season.

“It’s three games in and we should have won all three,” Ferguson told The Star.

“It was a pity we couldn’t have kept a clean sheet because it would have been back-to-back clean sheets in the league.

“The players are confident, the players are looking fit.

“The players must take belief out of that game when they’ve come and won at a team I feel are the best in the league.”

While insisting they should be high in belief, Ferguson says there is no way his players will be allowed to get carried away with their good start.

“It’s early doors,” Ferguson said. “We’re only two league games in – it’s nothing.

“If we’d have gone to Blackburn and got beat 3-1, there would be no saying to the players it would affect the season.

“It shouldn’t done.

“What it gives us is belief.

“It’s not an overconfidence at all. Saturday’s game will be as hard as this one.

“Any game in this league if you’re not at it, you’re going to be struggling.

“It’s 12 or 13 games into the season when you have a better picture of where you’re at.”