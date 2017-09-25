Doncaster Rovers: Baudry and McCullough back in training but Longbottom suffers big injury blow

Have your say

Mathieu Baudry and Luke McCullough have both returned to training with Rovers, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Both men have been out of action since the summer with Baudry suffering ankle damage while McCullough endured a continuation of an on-going knee injury.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel for the duo and Ferguson has pencilled in next month’s development squad game away at Walsall in the Central League Cup for them to make their returns to match action.

“Baudry and McCullough trained on Monday so that’s another bonus for us,” Ferguson said.

“They’re going to do bits with us, bits with the fitness coach, bits with the physio, get them through the week and try to do the same intensity as everyone else so it means they won’t lose out.

“They will train with us properly next Monday.

“There’s a development game on October 10.

“There’s one on October 3 but I think that will come too early for them.

“So we’re looking to that game on the tenth to have them make their first comeback.”

Ferguson is delighted to have the pair back on the training ground.

He said: “They’re two big characters.

“It was good to see them out on the grass, back with the lads.

“We’ve just got to keep the reins on Frenchie [Baudry] because he thinks he’s ready to play now – that’s how he always is.

“It’s good to have them back in there.”

Young forward Will Longbottom will be out for at minimum of two months after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Longbottom had been on loan at Kidderminster Harriers but his spell was cut short by the disappointing injury.

“It’s a real blow,” Ferguson said.

“He’s going to be out for the foreseeable future and could be out for a good while actually.

“It’s quite a bad injury. He’s just got a habit of picking up one or two injuries but this is a bad one and we’ll just have to see how he goes.

“We sent him out for the experience and he was getting good experience.

“We were looking at extending the loan because he’d fitted in well, scored a goal and set up others.

“They were really pleased with him.

“And he could have still played in the Checkatrade Trophy games for us, even though he was on loan.

“It’s disappointing but it’s part of the game and hopefully he’ll get his rehab done and be back as soon as possible.”

Ferguson revealed Rovers have no fresh injury worries following Saturday’s 3-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

He said: “We have a few niggles but nothing that is going to stop anyone from playing, touchwood.

“We were very light on them on Monday.

“Everyone is fine from Saturday.

“A long week, a long journey back home and we’ve got the quick turnaround in games.

“We’ve made sure we kept everyone fresh.

“We’ll get them in a bit earlier on Tuesday and go through a few bits with them.

“Everyone is fine.”