Doncaster Rovers: Back to basics approach for star man Tommy Rowe

Tommy Rowe says going back to basics has helped him become a more cohesive force in the Doncaster Rovers engine room.

Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson’s poor Boxing Day record does not alter his thinking

By his own admission, Darren Ferguson’s managerial record on Boxing Day is poor.

Doncaster Rovers 1
Rovers (Almost) Live

Doncaster Rovers podcast: new episode available now

The latest episode of our Doncaster Rovers podcast, Rovers (Almost) Live, is available to download and stream.
Tyler Garratt

Doncaster Rovers: Tyler Garratt to join Eastleigh on loan

Doncaster Rovers full back Tyler Garratt will join non-league side Eastleigh on loan next Tuesday.

Mathieu Baudry

Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson ‘too good for League Two’ - Mathieu Baudry

Mathieu Baudry says the coaching and guidance provided by manager Darren Ferguson is ‘too good for League Two’.

Who to watch in 2017

Ones to watch - 18 players to keep an eye on in 2017 from Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Chesterfield

As 2016 comes to an end it's time to look at the players who could make an impact next year.
Sheffield Wednesday 3
Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson reveals Doncaster Rovers close to signing Hythe Town hot shot Alfie May

Doncaster Rovers are close to signing Hythe Town hot shot Alfie May, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Tommy Rowe

Doncaster Rovers: Tommy Rowe starting to show his authority - Ferguson

Tommy Rowe put too much pressure on himself earlier in the season, according to Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson.

Darren Ferguson

Doncaster Rovers players granted Christmas Day off

Darren Ferguson is looking to spread a little festive cheer – by giving his players Christmas Day off.

Cedric Evina

Doncaster Rovers: Clubs express interest in Cedric Evina

Several clubs have already expressed an interest in taking Cedric Evina from Doncaster Rovers in January, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Liam Mandeville

Doncaster Rovers: ‘I’m happy here’, says coveted teenager Liam Mandeville

Doncaster Rovers striker Liam Mandeville insists he will not allow himself to be distracted by talk of interest from other clubs.

Liam Mandeville

Doncaster Rovers: Liam Mandeville attracting interest from potential suitors

The vultures are already beginning to circle for young Doncaster Rovers hotshot Liam Mandeville, boss Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Matchwinner Liam Mandeville in action against Grimsby

Gritty Grimsby win the perfect early Christmas present for Darren Ferguson

If Darren Ferguson could have chosen three early Christmas presents, a win, clean sheet and a show of grit from his team would have been at the top of his wish-list.

Doncaster Rovers 4
Mathieu Baudry battles for possession

Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson pleased to see battling qualities in win over Grimsby Town

Darren Ferguson was delighted to see his side’s battling qualities shine through in the 1-0 win over Grimsby Town.

Tommy Rowe impressed for Rovers

Player ratings: Doncaster Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 0

The Star’s Paul Goodwin gives his verdict on Rovers’ 1-0 win against Grimsby Town.

Doncaster Rovers v Grimsby Town

Match report: Doncaster Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 0

Liam Mandeville's stunning free kick helped Rovers back to winning ways in the M180 derby with Grimsby Town.
Doncaster Rovers 2
Darren Ferguson

Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson stresses importance of getting back on the horse against Grimsby Town

Darren Ferguson has stressed the importance of getting back on the horse against Grimsby Town today - and winning by any means necessary.

Ross Etheridge

Doncaster Rovers: Ross Etheridge joins Alfreton Town on loan

Goalkeeper Ross Etheridge has joined National League North side Alfreton Town on a month's loan.

All smiles: Andy Butler

Andy Butler confident Doncaster Rovers can tighten up defensively

Andy Butler sat down with the local press yesterday ‘gutted’ that his faulty Christmas jumper failed to light up for the television cameras.

