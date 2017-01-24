Doncaster Rovers: Attitude of fringe men ‘spot on’ - Strachan

Assistant boss Gavin Strachan says the attitude of Doncaster Rovers’ fringe men speaks volumes about the character of the squad.

A winning formula which has seen Rovers win ten of their last 12 games in League Two has meant chances have been few and far between for several members of the squad.

But Strachan has moved to praise those players waiting in the wings.

“We’re really pleased with the morale of the squad and the togetherness of all of the players,” said Strachan.

“You have to remember the likes of Paul Keegan, Joe Wright and Harry Middleton who maybe have not had as much game time as they would like.

“But their attitude to training and the reserve game [last Tuesday against Scunthorpe] is spot on.

“Their genuine happiness to see that we’re doing well is really good and I think it speaks volumes about the character of the squad.”

Rovers are scheduled to meet Sheffield Wednesday in another behind-closed-doors friendly match today.

Meanwhile, Darren Ferguson hopes to send Mitchell Lund and Reece Fielding out on loan. The defensive duo have both recently returned to training following lengthy injury lay-offs.

Rovers are also open to offers for Cedric Evina.