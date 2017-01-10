Doncaster Rovers: Alfie May backed to shine on transition to League football

Doncaster Rovers new boy Alfie May has been backed to make a successful step up to League football by fellow striker John Marquis.

May joined Rovers on January 1 after switching from Hythe Town who operate in the eighth tier of English football.

Though yet to make it off the bench for Rovers since his arrival, the 23-year-old has been impressing on the training ground according to new team mate Marquis.

“As soon as I saw him when he first came in on trial and trained with us for a week, you could see he was good,” Marquis told The Star.

“He’s sharp, he’s good in and around the box, a very good finisher with both feet.

“He’s a good lad, willing to learn. You can already see that in a short space of time. He asks people things.

“As we have with everyone, we’ve taken him into the squad very well.

“We just want to give him time. It might not be an instant thing where he comes straight in and does well because it is a big jump for him.

“But it’s happened to players who have come from non-league before and have really relished it.

“He’s strengthened the squad in my opinion.”

Marquis expects May to step up as an alternative to Rovers’ current trio of senior strikers which includes himself, Andy Williams and Liam Mandeville.

And he believes the striker will be pushing hard for starts, which can only benefit the squad.

“He’s different to what we’ve got. He’s an on-the-shoulder striker who can get in-behind.

“He’s very quick. He’s small but he uses his body well and he can finish when he gets into positions.

“He definitely will bring something different.

“It adds competition. It will keep me, Willo and Liam on our toes.

“Its’ good for the squad. I don’t feel like any player deserves to play every single game. It should be based on performances and what you bring to the team.

“Even if you are on form, different games suit different players.

“There may have been a game where strikers have scored goals but we may need something different in the next game.

“That’s the whole idea of having a squad because otherwise we’d just have 11 players that went out every week.”

As a fellow southerner, Marquis has been keen to extend a warm welcome to May and admits his arrival makes him feel more at home.

“He’s a south east boy as well so I can speak to him about stuff at home, like pie and mash and stuff,” Marquis said.