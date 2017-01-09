Doncaster Rovers: Alfie Beestin signs new deal until 2019

Hot prospect Alfie Beestin said he has been made to feel wanted by boss Darren Ferguson after penning a new extended contract with Doncaster Rovers.

The 19-year-old forward - plucked from Tadcaster Albion by Ferguson last summer - has signed a deal until the summer of 2019.

He has made eight first team appearances and scored on his first ever senior appearance in the Checkatrade Trophy against Mansfield Town.

“I’m really pleased to get another two years,” said Beestin.

“It takes a bit of pressure off a bit as well because obviously I was fighting for a new contract.

“I really want to be here and I feel like the gaffer wants me. He wouldn’t give me a two-year deal if he didn’t think I was good enough.

“He feels like I have a part to play and I’m not here just to sit on the bench. I’m ready to fight for a place.”

Beestin said he was ‘living the dream’ upon signing his first professional contract last summer.

“It was obviously a dream I had [to play professionally],” he said.

“Whether it was going to come true was the big question but now it’s happened it’s the best feeling ever. Everyone wants to be a footballer and to actually be one is the best thing you can ever have.”