Doncaster Rovers: Alex Kiwomya set for more tests over injury

Alex Kiwomya will undergo further tests after the root of his injury problem was determined to be in his back.

Doncaster Rovers’ summer signing will certainly miss the start of the new season with his on-going calf injury.

A scan has revealed the injury is related to a problem with his back but it is unknown how long he will be out of action for.

“We’ve got to go through the correct protocol and there are more tests and more scans,” boss Darren Ferguson told The Star.

“Now it’s a case of finding out how bad it is and how long it’s going to be.

“It could be a bad one. It could be a while.

“Or we can look at it another way and just cope with it doing different things.

“I can’t give an answer now because we just don’t know.

“We’ve found out what the problem and it’s now finding out how we deal with it.”

Ferguson says the issue is one which is fairly common among footballers.

But he insists nothing showed up in his medical before his switch to Rovers from Chelsea earlier in the summer.

“He had a full scan then and there was nothing showing, obviously because we’d have picked it up,” Ferguson said.

“It’s something quite common with a lot of footballers – stress of the back.

“Even though he’s only a young lad, it’s quite common.

“Hopefully it’s not as bad as it could be are we think it may be.

“Then we can treat it and get him back on the training ground.

“In that case it might only be three weeks or so.”

Ferguson also revealed goalkeeper Ian Lawlor suffered a training ground injury this week but is expected to be fit to start the season.