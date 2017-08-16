Doncaster Rovers: Alex Kiwomya is on the way back

Have your say

Alex Kiwomya is in good spirits as he begins the long road towards his first appearance for Doncaster Rovers.

The Sheffield-born striker was back at Cantley Park yesterday to discuss his training regime following his diagnosis for rare autoimmune disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson revealed the 21-year-old will have to effectively rebuild his calf muscles over the next few weeks as he works towards a return to training.

But with a clear pathway ahead, Kiwomya is in positive mood according to Ferguson.

“He’s been in and he’s looking much better,” Ferguson told The Star.

“The boy was very positive.

“He knows what it is now, he knows he’s going to be fine and a lot of the doubt has been eliminated from his mind.

“He’s fine and we just need to be patient with him.”

Kiwomya – who joined from Chelsea on a three-year deal in June – will begin his recovery with light gym work.

“It’ll be a slow process,” Ferguson said. “We just have to see how he responds to all the stuff that he’ll do.

“He’ll do a little bit on the bike and just start very casually.

“They’ve given him tablets to take and he’ll have to keep going back for check-ups.

“He’s got the feeling back in his calves but he’s lost a lot of power and muscle in there which will need building up.”

Kiwomya was sidelined in early July which saw him miss the entire pre-season programme.