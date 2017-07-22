Doncaster Rovers: Alcock set for timely return

Have your say

Craig Alcock could make a welcome first appearance of pre-season as Doncaster Rovers travel to Guiseley this afternoon.

The versatile defender has been sidelined since Rovers returned to training after suffering an ankle injury.

Rovers are currently short of defenders with Mathieu Baudry out for up to six weeks with a stress fracture of his ankle.

And boss Darren Ferguson continues his hunt for at least one new defensive addition, with trialist Steven Taylor the top of his wanted list.

But Alcock’s return to action will ease the current strain, with the 29-year-old able to feature at centre half or right back.

He was due to take part in full training on Thursday with a view to featuring on the trip to Guiseley, who are managed by former Rovers defender Adam Lockwood.

Ferguson hopes to start with those players who came off the bench in Tuesday’s draw with Derby County.

“I’ll wait and see how they are and in an ideal world, the ones that played 30 minutes on Tuesday will play 60 on Saturday,” he told The Star.

“The others will play 30.

“I’m then going to start having to think about the Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield games.

“Players will be getting 90 minutes in those, if I can.”

Alex Kiwomya will continue to miss out for Rovers as he recovers from a calf issue.

Ferguson said: “He’s still a little bit away. I’m disappointed for the boy really.

“He’s having this problem with his calf but it’s coming from his back.

“He’s out doing work on the grass but we’ve just got to take it gradual with him.

“There’s a chance he might start training again on Monday.”

National League side Guiseley are set to feature new signing Kayode Odejayi, the former Barnsley striker.

The connections with the West Yorkshire outfit and Rovers are plentiful.

Former youth team graduate Jon Maxted is a goalkeeper on Guiseley’s books with Lockwood being assisted by former Rovers boss Dave Penney.