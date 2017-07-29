Doncaster Rovers: 4-4-2 or 3-5-2? The debate will go on for Darren Ferguson

Have your say

Darren Ferguson admits it is very much horses for courses when it comes to formations for Doncaster Rovers in the coming season.

A 4-4-2 with a diamond midfield served Rovers particularly well last season as Ferguson favoured the system during his side’s march to promotion from League Two.

But the back-up 3-5-2 formation has proved productive for Rovers in pre-season, particularly during the friendlies with Championship sides Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ferguson had no real answer on which system he favours when pressed following Wednesday’s defeat to The Owls.

And he said he will continue to use both this season.

“The three at the back worked much better the other night,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I feel when we play a team that is very good technically, you get more of an element of control with the three.

“That meant we could keep the ball and we definitely caused them more problems when we went to that system.

“Both systems I like.

“It depends on what the opposition do.

“We have systems we can change to and that is the most important thing.

“When things are not going well, I have to make sure I see what isn’t working and change it.

“The players are comfortable to adapt to that.

“What is the best system? It depends.

“I could say one one day and the other the next.

“It depends on where I see the areas of weakness.

“Would you say Danny Andrew and Matty Blair are more wing backs? You probably would.

“But there are other players in there who it doesn’t suit so well.

“I’ve got to try to get the balance right.

Rovers head to League Two side Chesterfield for their final pre-season friendly this afternoon.

Those first team players not handed 90 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday are expected to play a full game.