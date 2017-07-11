Doncaster Rovers will kick off their pre-season programme in earnest tonight with the majority of the squad being handed a run-out.

Rovers begin their calendar of friendlies with the traditional local non-league fixture, this time at Armthorpe Welfare with a 7.30pm kick-off.

And Darren Ferguson is planning to get plenty of players out on the pitch over the 90 minutes.

“It’ll be two teams, 45 minutes each,” he told The Star.

“The first two games will be like that.

“Then it’ll be 60-30, probably 30-60 in the next and then we’ll look at the games after that the players getting the full 90 minutes.

“I tried to do that last season but we had so many injuries it made it difficult. Touch wood it’ll not be like that again.

“We’ll get some really good work into the lads at Armthorpe.”

New signings Ben Whiteman and Danny Andrew are set to make their first appearances in Rovers colours tonight.

And Ferguson is delighted with how they have settled in to the group.

He said: “Ben and Danny have been excellent, they’ve trained very well.

“They’re good players and they’ll definitely improve us from last season.

“All the lads have worked very hard and been excellent. We’ve been tough on them.”

The game is likely to come too soon for new signing Alex Kiwomya who has been struggling with a calf issue.

Luke McCullough will almost certainly miss out due to his recovery from a knee problem.

Mathieu Baudry looks set to make his return to action following a rapid recovery from Achilles surgery at the end of last season.

Rovers played a behind-closed-doors friendly with Abderdeen on Sunday as part of their training camp in St Andrews. The Dons triumphed 2-0 with goals from Adam Rooney and Nicky Maynard.

Ferguson took 26 players on the four-day camp in Scotland, from which they returned yesterday.