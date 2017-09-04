Darren Ferguson: ‘I’ve no doubt we’ve got the ability, we just need to get consistency’

Have your say

Darren Ferguson is craving consistency from his side after an up and down week.

Doncaster Rovers bounced back from their abject defeat at AFC Wimbledon with a good display against League One pacesetters Peterborough United.

But the Scot was left disappointed that Rovers, who are 13th in the early standings, had to settle for a third successive draw at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“I think it was important to ge a reaction off last week,” said Ferguson following the entertaining 0-0 draw.

“It would’ve been a worry if we got a similar performance to that one [at AFC Wimbledon].

“We wanted to be able to say ‘look, it looks like that was a one-off’.

“The key to any season is being consistent.

“If we get consistent performances, like a large part of what we did today, like a large part of the game at Blackburn, then we’ll be more than a match for anyone in this league.

“I’ve no doubt we’ve got the ability, we just need to get consistency.

“It’s early days,” he added.

“We’ve had eight games and one defeat, but we’ve had too many draws. We’ve had an okay start.”

Jordan Houghton, who impressed as a second half substitute, and fellow new loan signing Harry Toffolo are set to feature for Rovers in their Central League North opener against Bradford City at Cantley Park tomorrow (2pm).