Darren Ferguson explains what ‘all-action’ Rodney Kongolo will add to Doncaster Rovers midfield

Darren Ferguson is confident Doncaster Rovers fans will like what they see from new loan signing Rodney Kongolo.

But he is reluctant to place too much expectation on the 19-year-old’s young shoulders.

Kongolo has joined on a six-month deal from Manchester City and his arrival instantly got the thumbs up from supporters on social media.

The Dutch under-19 international midfielder trained with his new teammates for the first time yesterday and is contention to feature against Gillingham at the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow.

“He brings something a bit different and he’s coming from one of the top clubs in Europe,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I don’t want to put too much expectation on the boy because it is his first loan.

“But from speaking to City and speaking to the boy he’s ready for it. It’s the next stage of his development.

“What we’ve managed to do well is build relationships with some of the best clubs in Europe, like Manchester City and Chelsea. It’s good we’ve managed to do that.

“I don’t want to build the boy up too much because he needs to bed in.

“But I think the supporters will like what they see in terms of the fact he’s all-action, he puts a lot of effort in and gets up and down the pitch. Hopefully he does that for us.”

Ferguson added: “He’ll definitely be able to play in two of the four midfield positions and possibly three.

“He’s best on the right of a diamond or on the right of a three in midfield.

“He can get out to the full backs very well and he can break it up.

“Where he’s different is that we’ve got players who can break the lines with passing, whereas he will do it by running. I think that is something we need.”

Kongolo, at 6’1”, will add more physical presence, mobility and also pace to the Rovers ranks - attributes Ferguson has prioritised over the summer.

“Whiteman’s a good size, he’ll put his foot in,” said Rovers’ boss.

“Rodney will definitely do that, and again he’s a good size even though he’s young.

“With Mason we know what we’re going to get off him.

“Danny Andrew brings you the balance and pace down the left.

“And Kiwomya, obviously we didn’t know he’d be injured for the first couple of months, brings real raw pace.

“So the things we identified we managed to do.

“Obviously we went after [Steven] Taylor who went to Peterborough, and that was for a bit more experience at the back. We’ve not managed to do that but it’s hard to get everything you want.

“I’m delighted with what we’ve done so far.”