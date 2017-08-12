Blackburn Rovers 1 Doncaster Rovers 3: Ferguson's men stun promotion favourites at Ewood Park

Doncaster Rovers produced a fine away day performance to stun promotion favourites Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Second half goals from John Marquis, James Coppinger from the penalty spot and Alfie May saw Doncaster net their first win of the League One season.

Dominic Samuel headed in a late consolation for Blackburn, who were booed off at the final whistle.

But while the home side flattered to deceive, Doncaster defended excellently as a team and looked increasingly threatening as the game wore on.

Andy Butler and Joe Wright stood up to the physicality of Danny Graham, Ben Whiteman again showed a mature head on young shoulders in midfield and Rovers counter-attacked with gusto and flair.

Blackburn saw more of the ball in the first half but Doncaster had their moments in front of goal and kept the hosts at arm's length.

Marquis saw his volley from Niall Mason's cross deflected wide and also curled over after a neat one-two with Tommy Rowe.

Ian Lawlor remained untroubled but he was grateful to Butler for throwing himself in the way of a Graham long range effort and was also relieved to see Richie Smallwood drill wide after finding space in the box.

The visitors seized the initiative seconds after the re-start when Marquis was gifted the ball on half-way, ran clear and slammed it past David Raya.

And they doubled their lead midway through the second half after referee David Webb adjudged that Charlie Mulgrew brought down Coppinger in the box and the captain picked himself up to lash home from the spot.

Doncaster continued to threaten on the counter attack but they were indebted to Lawlor who was at full stretch to keep out substitute Ben Gladwin's curling effort.

The away side extended their lead when substitute May latched onto a weak clearing header from goalkeeper Raya and fired into an empty net.

Blackburn reduced the deficit when Samuel nodded in a cross from the right with four minutes to go but it could not take the gloss of an excellent away day for Doncaster.

Blackburn: Raya, Nyambe, Ward, Mulgrew, Caddis (Dack 57), Williams (Gladwin 65), Smallwood, Evans, Whittingham (Samuel 57), Bennett, Graham. Subs not used: Leutwiler, Feeney, Chapman, Doyle.

Rovers: Lawlor, Mason, Wright, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Blair, Rowe, Coppinger (Kongolo 82), Mandeville (May 63), Marquis. Subs not used: Marosi, Alcock, Garratt, Ben Khemis, Williams.