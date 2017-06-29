Andy Williams taken off transfer list and will stay at Doncaster Rovers

Andy Williams has been taken off the transfer list and will remain at Doncaster Rovers next season.

The 30-year-old striker recently held talks with an unnamed club and a deal was thought to be close.

However, boss Darren Ferguson has today announced a U-turn on Williams after assessing his attacking options.

Ferguson told Rovers’ official website: “Willo’s work-rate has been first class - he has come back in great shape after the summer, which shows how much he really wants to be a part of this club.

“He was adamant he does not want to leave, and his attitude has impressed me.

“After taking stock of my attacking options and looking at possible additions, Willo is the best striker available to us and I am glad to continue working with him.

“His quality is proven and he has a great scoring record at League One level, so I am really happy he will be staying with the squad and helping us on and off the pitch.”

Williams, one of the club’s highest earners, is under contract until the summer of 2018.

He has scored 28 goals in 93 appearances for Doncaster.